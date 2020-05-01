RIMS Microbiological Department Sealed For 3 Days After Lab technician Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Ranchi, May 1: Microbiology department of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi was sealed on Friday for three days after a lab technician tested positive for COVID-19 on April 30. Now, the RIMS will not conduct coronavirus testing during this period. RIMS Director Dr DK Singh said that samples would be sent to another lab for testing. When Will Coronavirus End in India? This Graph Shows Importance of Lockdown and Forecast With Dates When The Country Can Get COVID-19 Free.

On Monday, a patient admitted to the medicine department of the hospital tested positive for coronavirus. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past three weeks and was under the unit of Dr Umesh Prasad. Notably, Prasad has also been treating physician of Rashtriya Janata dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

ANI's Tweet:

Microbiology dept of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS),Ranchi sealed for 3 days after a lab technician tested #COVID19 positive y'day. RIMS will not conduct COVID tests during this period.Samples already collected will be sent to other lab: Dr DK Singh, RIMS Director — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020

Lalu Prasad Yadav is currently admitted in the paying ward. After the patient tested positive for COVID-19, all doctors and other staff members of the hospitals were asked to give samples for coronavirus testing. Meanwhile, Dr Prasad and his unit were sent to quarantine.

Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav also raised concerns about his father’s health. He said that the RJD chief at 72 and having chronic diseases is more vulnerable to coronavirus. He urged that the hospital authorities should take care of his father. The RJD supremo Lalu Yadav is in the RIMS hospital Ranchi after being convicted in four cases of fodder scam. He is reportedly suffering from several ailments like diabetes, heart, kidney, BP disorders.