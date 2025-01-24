A Class 8 Muslim student from Silchar, Assam, was assaulted by four youths for allegedly refusing to chant “Jai Shri Ram.” The incident occurred in the Chandrapur area as the boy, a student of Narsing School, was returning home on Wednesday. The group accused the boy of writing something objectionable on a classroom wall, assaulted him on the street, and forced him to chant the slogan. A video of the incident went viral, prompting police action. The four youths were detained but later released in the evening. Bihar: Madrasa Students Forced To Chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Viral Video, Banka Police Launch Investigation.

Minor Assaulted, Forced to Chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

In a disturbing incident, a 15-year-old #Muslim student of class 8 of Narsing Higher Secondary School in #Assam's #Silchar was publicly humiliated and beaten by a group of goons who identified themselves as' #Hindutva group members, alleged to be the members of the #BajrangDal… pic.twitter.com/RAJsOufIdk — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) January 24, 2025

