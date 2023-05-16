Thiruvananthapuram, May 16: As part of the fifth phase of the job fairs held across the country on Tuesday, appointment letters were handed over to 288 people in Kerala. While 105 recruits were given their orders in Thiruvananthapuram, 183 received theirs in Kochi. The letters were distributed during a programme organised by the Department of Posts in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi. Rozgar Mela 2023: PM Narendra Modi To Distribute About 71,000 Appointment Letters to New Recruits on May 16.

Those who got the jobs were appointed in ESIC, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre/ISRO, Railways and Postal Departments in various posts. Chief Postmaster General, Kerala Circle Manju P. Pillai who handed over the appointment letters in the state capital city said that the idea of Rozgar Mela put forward by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a far-reaching impact. She also stated that the future of India is being shaped by the young generation who gets appointed through the Mega job fair. Rozgar Mela 2023: PM Narendra Modi Says Government’s Every Policy Act As Door to Generating Employment.

The visuals of Modi inaugurating Rozgar Mela through video conferencing and addressing the candidates were screened at the venue. The aim of Rozgar Mela is to provide central government jobs to 10 lakh people within a year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2023 04:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).