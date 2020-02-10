Sabarimala Case: SC to Hear Arguments on Religious Issues on Day-to-Day Basis From February 17

Sabarimala Temple (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 10: On the Sabarimala case, a nine-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde passed the verdict on more than 50 review petitions challenging the earlier judgment of the Supreme Court. According to an ANI update, SC bench in its verdict held that larger questions of law can be framed by a review bench.

According to a Bar & Bench report, the Apex Court informed that questions related to religious issues will be taken up by the nine-judge bench. The Court will further hear arguments on these issues on a day-to-day basis from February 17, in line with a request made on behalf of all the parties. Makaravilakku 2020: Sabarimala All Set for Makara Jyothi; Heavy Security at Lord Ayyappa Shrine During Makar Sankranti.

The Court will hear arguments on these issues on a day to day basis; arguments to begin on February 17 on a request made on behalf of all the parties. Court suggests giving one entire day for arguments to the lead Counsel on each side.#SupremeCourt#Sabarimala — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) February 10, 2020

The Apex Court will discuss issues falling under the scope and ambit of religious freedom, Whether religious denominations enjoy fundamental rights, meaning of expression "section of Hindus" under Article 25(2)(b) and others. CJI SA Bobde further added that each side may get five days each, extendable by two days. He suggested that the arguments be wound up within the time frame fixed.

On September 28, 2018, the apex court allowed women of all ages to enter the temple. There were several protests and rallies and women who tried to enter the temple were turned away.

