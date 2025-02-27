Coimbatore, February 26: Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has hailed Home Minister Amit Shah's efforts to strengthen national unity, saying that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir had almost returned to normal and the menace of terrorism was being effectively tackled. The Union Home Minister attended the Maha Shivratri celebration at Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday. Sadhguru recalled the efforts of India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in bringing about national unity through integration of princely states.

"Well, in every government, there are ministers, and ministers, of course. But after Independence, post-independence, there was one minister who was also the Home Minister. Without him, the nation wouldn't have consolidated. You know who I'm talking about. What Patel did at that time to unite the nation was one of the most significant acts post-independence; otherwise, we wouldn't be one country, for that matter," he said. "Our present Home Minister has done, in some ways, what Sardar Patel did at that time by stitching and uniting the nation," Sadhguru added.

He also referred to the scrapping of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and the effective check in the last nearly 10 years on terrorist incidents in Indian cities. Sadhguru recalled that he was being invited to play golf in Kashmir and it was an indication of the improved law and order situation. He lauded efforts of security forces and also hailed efforts of the Home Minister. "Lots of people calling me to Kashmir and call me to play golf with them. It's a great mission he ( Amith Shah) has taken and doing it....We should acknowledge who leads the team," he said.

The spiritual leader also touched upon the significance of Shivratri.

He recalled being asked whether people of different faiths could join the celebrations. "Somebody recently asked me, 'Sadhguru, if I am a Muslim or a Christian, can I come and enjoy?' I said, 'Muslims cannot come, Christians cannot come, Hindus definitely cannot come. Only human beings can come, because this is a celebration of human nature," he said. Earlier, Amit Shah made offerings to 'Dhyanalinga' during the religious ceremony.

Sadhguru will be offering the midnight Mahamantra (Om Namah Shivaya) initiation, a chant that can bring ultimate well-being, a release had said. Sadhguru will also unveil a free meditation app, Miracle of the Mind, featuring a 7-minute guided meditation designed to help individuals establish a simple yet powerful daily practice, it said. The night will feature enthralling performances by renowned artists, including Ajay-Atul, Muktidan Gadhvi, Paraox, CassMae, Sounds of Isha, Isha Samskriti, and multi-regional artists, keeping audiences captivated throughout the 12-hour celebration. Maha Shivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre will take place from 6 pm on February 26 to 6 am on February 27.