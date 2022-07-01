Lucknow, July 1: As SP president Akhilesh Yadav celebrates his 49th birthday on Friday, his party will distribute laptops to students who have secured top five spots in high school and intermediate examinations of the Uttar Pradesh Board. Party cadres have planned to celebrate their leader's birthday by organising blood donation camps, yajnas, 'bhandaras' and distribution of fruits and medicines.

SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said: "Our national president will give away laptops to students who secured the top five positions in high school and intermediate examinations the result of which were announced recently. This is in line with our party chief's initiative of distributing laptops to high school and intermediate students when he was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh." Akhilesh Yadav's Tweet On 'Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Death by Bull' Sparks Memefest, Users Share Funny Posts And Videos.

He said though the party has not issued any instructions with regards to celebrations, district units have planned to celebrate by reaching out to the poor.

