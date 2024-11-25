Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav has accused the government of orchestrating the recent stone pelting incident in Sambhal to divert attention from its alleged misdeeds during the by-elections. Speaking about the incident, Yadav claimed that the government’s actions were a deliberate attempt to cover up its "looting of votes" during the polls. Yadav further added that some individuals involved in the incident were inspired by the film The Sabarmati Report, which allegedly fueled their desire to become influential leaders, leading to the unrest. Addressing the issue, the opposition leader asserted that while the MPs and members of opposition parties had planned to raise this matter in Parliament, they would wait for the appropriate time. 'Now the Real Fight Begins': Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Corruption in By-Elections, Rallies Support for PDA Alliance.

Akhilesh Yadav Accuses Government of Orchestrating Sambhal Stone Pelting

#WATCH | Delhi: On Sambhal stone pelting incident, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav says "...Just to hide their misdeeds and looting of votes during the by-elections, the government has done this deliberately. Some people even say that after watching the film 'The Sabarmati… pic.twitter.com/NE9MgDqLSQ — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2024

