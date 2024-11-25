Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): Deputy Inspector General of police (DIG), Moradabad Range, Muniraj G on Monday said that the death toll in the Sambhal violence has risen to four following the ruckus and stone pelting incident over an ASI survey of the Mughal-era mosque of the district.

DIG Muniraj G also stated that four FIRs had been filed in connection with the incident, and actions are being taken against those responsible.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, the DIG said, "The current situation in Sambhal is peaceful. Police have been deployed at important places. Last night, we confirmed three deaths but today while undergoing treatment in Moradabad, another person succumbed to his injuries. A total of 4 deaths have taken place."

"Looking at the situation, we will remove the suspension on the internet. Actions are being taken against the accused. I appeal to the people of Sambhal to maintain peace. Four FIRs have been registered in total," said the official.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed with the National Human Rights Commission on behalf of DK Foundation of Freedom and Justice in connection with the violent protest in Sambhal, Moradabad.

The DK Foundation of Freedom and Justice took suo motu cognizance under the provisions of its Memorandum of Article and filed a petition on the basis of the viral video of the incident that took place in Sambhal.

In the petition, the organization claimed that the police administration was taking action only against the Muslim community.

The petition also said that due to indiscriminate firing by the police administration, three people of the Muslim community died, which is a condemnable incident and a matter of investigation.

In wake of the violence that erupted after an ASI survey at a Mughal-era mosque in Sambhal, the district administration on Monday announced that outsiders, social organizations, or public representatives will be barred from entering Sambhal without prior authorization from the authorities.

According to an official notification from Sambhal District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya, "Any outsider, social organization or public representative without the orders of the authorities will be prohibited from entering Sambhal.

Security has been heightened near the Shahi Jama Masjid in the area to maintain order and prevent any escalation of violence following the initial incident of ruckus and violence in Sambhal.

Visuals from the area near the mosque showed security deployed with two-way radios for communication, security batons, flashlights, firearms, vehicle barriers and metal detectors to maintain the level of security for local regulations.

Police officials in the area conducted patrolling to deter any criminal activity and maintain order, and ensure the safety of people and property by offering a visible security presence.

These measures come to effect after a survey team that had arrived at the Shahi Jama Masjid to conduct a survey of the mosque in Sambhal district on Sunday morning amid heavy police deployment faced stone-pelting from some "anti-social elements."

Three people were killed and around two dozen others, including policemen and senior officials, were injured in a clash that broke out during a survey of a mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district on Sunday morning.

"The police PRO was shot in the foot during the firing. The deputy collector's foot was fractured. The Circle Officer (CO) was injured. A total of three people are confirmed dead in the firing. The situation is under control, and we are speaking to with their representatives," Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh told reporters.

The deceased were identified as Nayeem, a resident of Court Karvi; Bilal, a resident of Sarai Tareen, Sambhal; and Noman, a resident of Hayatnagar Sarai Tareen, he added.

Police had to use tear gas and appeal the stone pelters in a bid to control the situation in the area.The said survey was part of a legal process following a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain, who claimed the mosque was originally a temple.

A similar survey was previously conducted on November 19, with local police and members of the mosque's management committee present to oversee the process.

Following the violence, Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Kumar reached the site of the stone pelting incident on Sunday along with other officials to control the situation.The stone-pelting incident targeting the survey team in Sambhal escalated and led to vehicles being set on fire and significant property damage in the area.

The survey of the mosque was however successfully completed despite the chaos on Sunday, the Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Kumar said, asserting that stringent action would be taken against the accused after their identification.

Senior advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain spoke to ANI about the survey and said that in compliance with the Court's order issued on November 19, the second-day survey was conducted on Sunday by the Advocate Commissioner.

He confirmed that all features were examined, and the videography and photography as directed by the Court were completed. Jain added that the survey has now concluded, and the report will be submitted to the court by November 29.

DGP of Uttar Pradesh Prashant Kumar said that a survey was being conducted in Sambhal on the orders of the court.

Following the incident, A magisterial inquiry was ordered into the incident, officials said.

Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said, "After the survey was completed, stone pelting started by three groups from three directions. The police used tear gas and plastic bullets to handle the situation. Another group started setting vehicles on fire and also began firing.

"The survey of the mosque was being conducted peacefully in presence of police force, following court orders, when a mob gathered at the site and started pelting stones at the survey team and security personnel.

"The survey was conducted between 7 am and 11 am, as per court directions. The process was initially peaceful with adequate police deployment. However, some people started stone-pelting, and the police dispersed them. Then, a larger mob of 2000-3000 people gathered and started stone-pelting again," Divisional Commissioner Singh told ANI earlier.

The survey was part of a legal process following a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who claimed the mosque was originally a temple. (ANI)

