Sensex Jumps 600 Points Tracking Global Market Gains And Slide in Crude Price

Mumbai, February 4: The Indian stock market has extended gains, tracking global gains and a slide in the global crude price. Sensex was up 600 points at 40,474 and Nifty, on the other hand, was at 11,885 at 11 am on Tuesday. All eyes will now be on the RBI monetary policy which is due on Thursday.

Among the Sensex stocks, HDFC Bank and RIL were both up over 2 percent. According to reports, on Monday TCS informed the stock exchanges that it has bagged a $1.5 billion contract from a global pharmacy giant over a ten-year period. Further, positive opening of other Asian stocks too buoyed domestic benchmarks, traders said. Sensex, Nifty Remain Volatile After Stock Markets Slumped 1000 Points on Budget 2020 Day.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with gains today. The Chinese stocks on Monday plunged 7 percent amid fears around the deadly coronavirus. Following which, the Chinese state media urged the investors not to panic amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus. Monday was the first trading day for mainland Chinese markets after the government extended the Lunar New Year closure for financial markets to control the spread of the virus.