Sensex Zooms 700 Points to End at 34,208, Nifty Nears 10,100, Rally Led by RIL And Bank Stocks

Mumbai, June 18: Sensex opened in the green and traded flat for the most part of the trading session echoing tension between India and China. Sensex ended 700 points up at 34,208. Nifty, on the other hand, crossed the 10k mark to end at 10,091. In the last hour of the trading session, the markets zoomed led by a rally in Reliance and banking stocks.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court allowed the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) time until the third week of July to consider the telecom companies' proposal. The apex court also directed telcos to submit financial documents of the last 10 years.

SC on June 10 had directed telecom companies to provide details with respect to the roadmap for payments in terms of the period required to repay AGR dues, a timeline of payment, and security they can provide to guarantee payment. Fitch Ratings Revises India's Outlook to Negative from Stable Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

In the morning, investor sentiments weakened after Fitch Ratings on Thursday revised India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable', stating that the coronavirus pandemic has significantly weakened the country's growth prospects for the year.

On the other hand, the coronavirus tally in India inched closer to 3.7 lakh-mark on Thursday while the total fatalities in the country touched 12,237. The country reported its highest single-day spike of 12881 new COVID-19 cases and 334 deaths in the past 24 hours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).