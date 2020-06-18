Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    160384

  • Total Deaths

    12237

  • Total Recovered

    194325

  • Total Confirmed

    366946
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sensex Zooms 700 Points to End at 34,208, Nifty Nears 10,100, Rally Led by RIL And Bank Stocks

News Team Latestly| Jun 18, 2020 04:02 PM IST
A+
A-
Sensex Zooms 700 Points to End at 34,208, Nifty Nears 10,100, Rally Led by RIL And Bank Stocks

Mumbai, June 18: Sensex opened in the green and traded flat for the most part of the trading session echoing tension between India and China. Sensex ended 700 points up at 34,208. Nifty, on the other hand, crossed the 10k mark to end at 10,091. In the last hour of the trading session, the markets zoomed led by a rally in Reliance and banking stocks.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court allowed the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) time until the third week of July to consider the telecom companies' proposal. The apex court also directed telcos to submit financial documents of the last 10 years.

SC on June 10 had directed telecom companies to provide details with respect to the roadmap for payments in terms of the period required to repay AGR dues, a timeline of payment, and security they can provide to guarantee payment. Fitch Ratings Revises India's Outlook to Negative from Stable Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

In the morning, investor sentiments weakened after Fitch Ratings on Thursday revised India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable', stating that the coronavirus pandemic has significantly weakened the country's growth prospects for the year.

On the other hand, the coronavirus tally in India inched closer to 3.7 lakh-mark on Thursday while the total fatalities in the country touched 12,237. The country reported its highest single-day spike of 12881 new COVID-19 cases and 334 deaths in the past 24 hours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
India-China Face-Off Nifty Sensex Stock market Supreme Court Telecom Companies Vodafone
You might also like
'Lord Jagannath Will Forgive Us if We Stay Rath Yatra 2020': Supreme Court Stalls Annual Procession on June 23 Due to COVID-19 Crisis
News

'Lord Jagannath Will Forgive Us if We Stay Rath Yatra 2020': Supreme Court Stalls Annual Procession on June 23 Due to COVID-19 Crisis
JP Nadda Pays Homage to Soldiers Killed in Action in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, BJP Decides to Postpone All Political Programs for Next 2 Days
News

JP Nadda Pays Homage to Soldiers Killed in Action in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, BJP Decides to Postpone All Political Programs for Next 2 Days
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Announces Ex-Gratia, Government Job to Kin of 4 Galwan Valley Martyrs From The State
News

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Announces Ex-Gratia, Government Job to Kin of 4 Galwan Valley Martyrs From The State
India-China Face-Off: Salman Khan Expresses Grief Over The Loss Of 20 Indian Martyrs Who Lost Their Lives In Ladakh's Galwan Valley (View Tweet)
Bollywood

India-China Face-Off: Salman Khan Expresses Grief Over The Loss Of 20 Indian Martyrs Who Lost Their Lives In Ladakh's Galwan Valley (View Tweet)
Supreme Court Stays Telangana HC's Order to Conduct COVID-19 Tests on Dead Bodies, Calls it 'Premature' Decision
News

Supreme Court Stays Telangana HC's Order to Conduct COVID-19 Tests on Dead Bodies, Calls it 'Premature' Decision
Indian Army Salutes the Supreme Sacrifice of Its Martyred Soldiers at Galwan in Ladakh, Says ‘Their Sacrifices Will Not Go in Vain’
News

Indian Army Salutes the Supreme Sacrifice of Its Martyred Soldiers at Galwan in Ladakh, Says ‘Their Sacrifices Will Not Go in Vain’
India-China Face-Off: Martyred Sepoy Kundan Kumar Ojha’s Father ‘Proud of Son’, Says Will Send Two Grandsons Also to Serve in Indian Army; Watch Video
News

India-China Face-Off: Martyred Sepoy Kundan Kumar Ojha’s Father ‘Proud of Son’, Says Will Send Two Grandsons Also to Serve in Indian Army; Watch Video
Chennai Super Kings Suspend Team Doctor Madhu Thottappillil For Distasteful Tweet On Indian Soldiers Martyred at Galwan Valley
Cricket

Chennai Super Kings Suspend Team Doctor Madhu Thottappillil For Distasteful Tweet On Indian Soldiers Martyred at Galwan Valley
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.81 76.43
Kolkata 79.59 71.96
Mumbai 84.66 74.93
Chennai 81.32 74.23
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
GBP 95.8100 -0.47
JPY 70.9775 -0.01
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement