Shab-e-Qadar is observed on the 27th Ramzan, or Ramadan night, by millions of Muslims worldwide. Shab-e-Qadar 2024 falls on Saturday, April 6. It is an all-important observance in the Islamic community, which observes the month-long fast during Ramadan. Shab-e-Qadr, also known as Laylat-ul-Qadr, is dubbed the Night of Power as in Islamic belief, it is on this night the Quran was first sent down from heaven to the world and also the night when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Islamic prophet Muhammad. Shab-e-Qadr is believed to be an extremely auspicious day to offer prayers to the almighty. Muslims observe this day with much enthusiasm and devotion, and the celebrations include wishing one another. Here’s a collection of the latest Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak greetings, wishes, messages, quotes, images and wallpapers to share with family and friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Is a Special Prayer That I'm Making to Allah. I Pray That He Accepts Your Dua, Protects Your Family, and Relieves Your Stress on This Special Night. Have a Blessed Time and Tons of Shab e-Qadr Wishes.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Remember, Allah Will Forgive Your Mistakes Only if You Accept Them and Promise Never To Repeat Them. Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Special Night, May Allah Accept Us and Take Care of Us. May He Protect Us From All Ordeals in Life. Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Special and Holy Night, May Allah Purify All Our Intentions. Happy Shab-e-Qadr.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let's Express Our Gratitude to Allah for His Kindness. Laylat al-Qadr Mubarak.

