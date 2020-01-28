Shaheen Bagh Anti-CAA Protests: Armed Man Brandishes Pistol at Protest Site (Watch Video)

Man brandishes pistol at Shaheen Bagh (Photo Credits: ANI/Screengrab)

New Delhi, January 28: A man on Tuesday entered Shaheen Bagh protest site and brandished a licensed pistol. The video of the incident has surfaced in social media. According to reports, the man went to the protest site to talk to the protesters who are agitating against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). They overpowered the man and took him outside the location. Shaheen Bagh Anti-CAA Protest: Complaint Filed Against Protesters For Blocking Roads in The Area.

The coordinators of the Shaheen Bagh protest told media that they feared that more armed anti-social elements had entered the protest site. The man armed with a pistol entered the protest site, on a day when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from West Delhi Pravesh Verma made a controversial remark. Goli Maaro Remark Row: 'See Mood of Delhi', Says Anurag Thakur in Defence, Election Office Seeks Report.

ANI's Tweet:

#WATCH A person who had gone to Shaheen Bagh to talk to protestors brandished a licensed pistol at the protest site, today. More details awaited. (Source - Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/kHFbUnt8KG — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

The BJP MLA had said that if a protest at Shaheen Bagh continued, the Delhi would face “Kashmir-like situation”. “People of Delhi know that the incident that had happened in Kashmir, the daughters and sisters of Kashmiri Pandits were raped. Similar incidents continued to happen in Uttar Pradesh, Hyderabad, Kerala. Today, a similar situation has arisen at a place in Delhi (Shaheen Bagh),” reported The Indian Express quoting Verma as saying. Shaheen Bagh was closed since December 15, 2019, for the ongoing protests against the CAA.