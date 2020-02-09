Shaheen Bagh Protests: Two Men With Alleged Bajrang Dal Links Caught Making Videos and Troubling Women, Handed Over to Delhi Police

Shaheen Bagh Protests (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, February 9: Two men having links to right-wing organisation Bajrang Dal were handed over to Delhi police on Saturday after they tried to create nuisance at the protest site at Shaheen Bagh. According to a tweet, tension spiralled at Shaheen Bagh after the two men entered the protest site at around 5 pm on February 8, 2020 with an intention to create disturbance at the protest site. "At about 5.00 pm on 08.02.20, two men having links to Bajrang Dal entered our protest site with intention to create disturbance. As per the peaceful stance of our protest, the men were handed over to the local police station", the tweet read.

The twitter account which goes by the name 'Shaheen Bagh Official' and handle @Shaheenbaghoff1 further added saying that an official complaint has been registered in the matter. "We urge Delhi Police to register an FIR against these anti-social elements and take due legal action", the tweet read. Shaheen Bagh Displays Communal Harmony, Azan and Havan Held Simultaneously at Site of Protest; See Pic.

In a press conference held on Saturday evening, officials claimed that the two men entered the protest sites and made objectionable comments on women protesters and also shot videos there. The official added that as soon as they were nabbed, one of the man received a call which was regarding some funding. A look at the Facebook profile of one of the men revealed that he worked for Bajrang Dal and was also the admin of a group called 'Hindu Pher group'.

Here's the Video of the Press Conference:

In the last week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had alleged that the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh was a 'joint venture' between the AAP and the Congress. "Shaheen Bagh is the joint venture between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress," he alleged, adding that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were worried that Shaheen Bagh is being discussed.