Gangtok, December 21: In a tragic incident, three Indian Army soldiers lost their lives when their vehicle fell down from a snow-laden road in Sikkim on Sunday. According to a tweet by ANI, the three jawans along with a 13-year-old child of a Colonel lost their lives in the incident. The vehicle fell down from a snow-laden Jawahar Lal Nehru Road at 17th mile near Nathula. Reports inform that one soldier, who was critically injured in the mishap has been shifted to a local hospital.

According to East Sikkim's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) S P Yellasari, the Army vehicle skid from a snow- laden Jawahar Lal Nehru Road near Nathula and fell into a gorge. Reports inform that the bodies of the deceased have been recovered from the ill-fated vehicle and sent for post-mortem examination. Madhya Pradesh Tragedy: 6 People Killed, 20 Injured in Road Accident in Dhar.

It has been snowing in parts of Sikkim and higher altitudes. Gangtok has also experienced coldest times.4-millimetre rain, leading to a dip in mercury levels. On Sunday, Gangtok experienced the lowest minimum temperature 6.1degree celsius, of the season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2020 02:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).