New Delhi, June 22: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has written a letter to the Prime Minister, demanding extension of free food grains for the poor and needy for a period of three months till September.

She said, since the lockdown was announced 3 months ago millions of people are on the verge of "slipping into poverty" and the adverse impact has led to food "insecurity." Sonia Gandhi Hits Out Modi Govt at All-Party Meeting, Says Nation 'Still in Dark' on India-China Border Face-Off.

In the letter Sonia Gandhi said, "The Union government must consider extending the provision for free food grains for further period of three months till September 2020, as several states have requested for the same."

The Congress interim chief also demanded temporary ration cards should be provided as many poor families are excluded from the PDS.

She said that the government already has provision of 5 kgs of foodgrains per person till June through Antyodya Scheme and National Food Security Act, and the government has also extended this facility to migrants who are not covered in PDS.

She said due to the pandemic and lockdown both urban and poor Indians are facing hunger and thus the food entitlement scheme should be extended.

