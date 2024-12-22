South Africa National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast Details: Pakistan have clinched the three game ODI series against South Africa with a win in the second game and will now look to inflict a whitewash on the hosts when the two teams meet in the final game at Wanderers. The Men in Green have now got the better of Australia and South Africa in a short span of time in the fifty over format and it bodes well for their preparation for the Champions Trophy. What has impressed everyone is that they have clicked as a team, excelling in all areas. Proteas on the other hand have been completely outplayed and they will now regroup to end the series on a positive note. South Africa versus Pakistan will be telecasted on the Sports18 network from 5:30 PM IST. SA vs PAK 3rd ODI 2024: South Africa Cricket Team Suffers Big Blow As Ottneil Baartman Ruled Out Against Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, the old warhorses for Pakistan, came good for the team in the previous match and their fifties helped the team cross the 300. Kamran Ghulam’s fireworks in the lower order was equally impressive as well. In terms of bowling, Shaheen Afridi is looking like the modern day great he is after a brief period and it is a huge positive for the team.

South African batting unit is struggling barring the brilliance of Heinrich Klaasen, who is in the league of his own at the moment. Aiden Markram and David Miller are the senior pros in the team and the duo will need to lead from the front and make themselves be counted. Marco Jansen and Kwena Maphaka have been amongst the wickets but need to work on their economy rate.

South Africa will struggle in this clash again and should end up with another defeat.

When is South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI 2024? Know Date , Time and Venue

The South Africa national cricket team vs Pakistan national cricket team 3rd ODI takes place at the Newlands Cricket Ground in The Wanderers, Johannesburg. The action in SA vs PAK 3rd ODI 2024 will begin from 05:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) onwards on Thursday, December 22. SA vs PAK 3rd ODI 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About South Africa vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Johannesburg.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI 2024?

Viacom18 Network holds the broadcast rights to the Pakistan tour of South Africa 2024-25 in India. The SA vs PAK 3rd ODI 2024 live telecast is available on Sports18 TV channels. For the Pakistan vs South Africa 2024 viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI 2024?

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI 2024 free live streaming online will be available on the JioCinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch SA vs PAK 3rd ODI 2024 streaming online absolutely free and will just have to register. Pakistan will look to notch a series win, while South Africa would want to deny their opponents another win.

