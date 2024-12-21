Pakistan square off against South Africa in the third and final ODI series in a bid to clinch a whitewash. Mohammad Rizwan and his men have been superb in the two ODIs that have been played and deservedly have won the series 2-0. The Green Shirts' preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has so far proved to be on track with ODI series wins over Australia, Zimbabwe and now South Africa and Pakistan will want to cap off the limited-overs' leg of this tour with another win, which will give them confidence in the Test matches coming up. SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 3rd ODI 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for South Africa vs Pakistan Match in Johannesburg.

South Africa on their part, will look to put together a complete performance with both and bat and secure for themselves a consolation victory. After having been thoroughly outplayed in the two games, the Proteas have done little to cash in on the home dominance and they will look to play for pride in the final match of the series. With the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 not very far away, it will be interesting to see what approach they come out with, in the third and final ODI of the series.

SA vs PAK Head-To-Head Record in ODIs

South Africa have faced Pakistan for a total of 85 times in ODIs so far. Out of these 85 matches, South Africa have the upper hand with 52 wins as compared to Pakistan's 32 victories. One match had finished with no result. Heinrich Klaasen Fined 15 Percent of Match Fee for ICC Code of Conduct Breach in SA vs PAK 2nd ODI 2024.

SA vs PAK 3rd ODI Key Players

Saim Ayub Shaheen Shah Afridi Heinrich Klaasen Kamran Ghulam Kwena Maphaka

SA vs PAK 3rd ODI Key Battles

The SA vs PAK 3rd ODI 2024 presents fans with some key battles to look forward to. The contest between Saim Ayub and Kwena Maphaka is something fans will want to watch again. Also, Shaheen Afridi vs Heinrich Klaasen presents an interesting duel between two big cricketing stars in the modern era. SA vs PAK 3rd ODI 2024: South Africa Cricket Team Suffers Big Blow As Ottneil Baartman Ruled Out Against Pakistan.

SA vs PAK 3rd ODI Venue and Match Timing

The South Africa national cricket team vs Pakistan national cricket team 3rd ODI 2024 will be played at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The SA vs PAK 3rd ODI 2024 is set to start at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

SA vs PAK 3rd ODI 2024 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner for Pakistan's tour of South Africa. Fans in India can watch the SA vs PAK 3rd ODI 2024 live telecast on the Sports18 2 TV channel. There are fans who will be on the lookout for an online viewing option and they can watch the SA vs PAK 3rd ODI 2024 live streaming on the JioCinema app and website for free.

SA vs PAK 3rd ODI 2024 Likely XI

Pakistan national cricket team likely XI: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Irfan Khan Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

South Africa national cricket team likely XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi Kwena Maphaka,

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2024 10:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).