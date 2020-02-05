Srinagar: One CRPF Jawan Martyred After Terrorists Attack Check Post in Parim Pora, Two Terrorists Neutralised

CRPJ jawan (Photo Credits: PTI)

Srinagar, February 5: Terrorists have attacked a check-post in Parim Pora, Srinagar. One CPRF (Central Reserve Police Force) jawan has lost his life. Two terrorists have been neutralized. More details on this news are awaited.

Last month, ahead of Republic Day, the Jammu & Kashmir police busted a Jaish-e-Mohammed module in Srinagar, which led to the arrest of two terrorists. According to police, the accused were planning to carry out a "major terror attack" on January 26 across the nation. Jammu & Kashmir Police Bust Jaish Module, Arrest Two Terrorists in Srinagar Who Were 'Planning Major Attack on Republic Day 2020'.

Earlier this month, At least two CRPF jawans and two civilians sustained injuries after a grenade was lobbed at a Central Reserve Police Force deployment near Lal Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. Following the attack, security forces cordoned off the area.