In a shocking incident in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, 43-year-old shopkeeper Abhishek Maheshwari suddenly collapsed and died of a heart attack while laughing with customers at his shop. A disturbing video, which surfaced on January 17, shows Maheshwari sitting and chatting with customers when he unexpectedly leans forward and then falls back into his chair, motionless. Bystanders quickly rushed to administer CPR in an attempt to revive him, but their efforts were in vain. The video captures the frantic moments as people try to save him before taking him to a nearby hospital. Reportedly, Maheshwari was pronounced dead upon arrival. Sudden Death in Aligarh: 14-Year-Old Boy Collapses, Dies Of Heart Attack While Practising Running For School Event in Uttar Pradesh.

Shopkeeper Dies of Sudden Heart Attack While Laughing With Customers in Kasganj

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)