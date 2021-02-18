New Delhi, February 18: The Supreme Court on Thursday closed the suo motu proceedings against former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi in connection with the sexual harassment allegations. The hearing took place before a bench, headed by Justice SK Kaul, today after one year and nine months. The case was last heard on April 25, 2019. Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking In-House Probe Against Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi.

"There is no requirement to keep this case going on. We close this case. Proceedings are disposed of," Justice Kaul said. Disposing off the suo motu proceedings against Ranjan Gogoi, the Supreme Court also said the possibility of a conspiracy against former CJI could not be ruled out. "The Justice Patnaik report acknowledges the existence of a conspiracy against the ex Chief Justice and it cannot be ruled out," the apex court said. Ranjan Gogoi, Rajya Sabha MP and Former Chief Justice of India, Is Not COVID-19 Positive.

On the top court's direction, Justice AK Patnaik, a retired Supreme Court judge, conducted an inquiry into allegations that there was a larger conspiracy involved to frame the CJI and tarnish judiciary when sexual harassment allegations were made against Gogoi, now Rajya Sabha member. Justice Patnaik had submitted his report in October 2019.

The sexual harassment allegations against Justice Gogoi surfaced in April 2019. A Supreme Court staffer alleged that she was sexually harassed by Gogoi while working as a Junior Court Assistant in October 2018. Justice Gogoi denied the allegations. A court-appointed committee to look into the allegations gave a clean chit to Justice Gogoi.

