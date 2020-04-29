Supreme Court Directs Centre to Consider Temporarily Adopting ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ Scheme for Migrant Workers, EWS During Lockdown

File image of Supreme Court. (Photo Credits: IANS)

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to consider the feasibility of temporarily adopting the 'one nation, one ration card' scheme during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown period to enable the migrant workers and economically weaker sections (EWS) get subsidised foodgrain.

A bench of Justices N V Ramana, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and B R Gavai, in an order passed on Monday directed the Union of India to consider whether it is feasible for it to implement the said Scheme at this stage or not and take appropriate decision in this regard keeping in view the present circumstances. 'One Nation, One Ration Card' Scheme to Be Implemented by June 1 Across India, Says Ram Vilas Paswan.

The directions came in the wake of a petitioner seeking indulgence of the court to protect and safeguard rights of migrant labourers,beneficiaries , citizens of other States and Union Territories to get their entitlement of subsidized foodgrain and benefits of government scheme etc, during the lockdown period.

The scheme announced by Central Government is about to start in June, 2020.