Supreme Court Orders No Relief for Sajjan Kumar, Bail Application to be Considered in July

File image of Sajjan Kumar. | Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi, May 13: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused interim bail to former Indian National Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, serving a life term in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. Kumar was seeking bail on medical grounds. “The medical reports do not suggest that he requires hospitalisation," said Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said. The Apex Court will consider his bail application in July.

Senior Advocate Vikas Singh representing for Sajjan Kumar said that "If tomorrow Kumar dies, his life sentence will automatically get converted to death sentence ..death penalty." Replying to him, CJI said that "at the moment, we don't want to decide on his bail application." The court kept his bail plea pending for consideration in July without giving a specific date.

ANI Tweet:

1984 anti-Sikh riots case: No relief for convict Sajjan Kumar as Supreme Court says his bail application will be considered in July. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/4E7zmF3dh9 — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2020

Kumar was convicted in a case linking to the killing of five members of a family in Raj Nagar following the killing of Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984.

The former Member of Parliament was sentenced to life imprisonment by Delhi High Court on December 17, 2018, after the HC set aside the lower court order that acquitted him of the charges. A bench comprising Justices Vinod Goel and S Muralidhar had sentenced him for offences under Indian Penal Code sections 302, 120 B and 153A.