Chennai, January 20: The Election Commission of India on Wednesday released the electoral roll for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections due in May. As per the official list the number of female voters have outnumbered the male voters in the state. Almost 10 Lakh more female voters are eligible to cast their votes in the state assembly elections to be held for 234 legislative assembly seats this year, as compared to the men. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: Next Chief Minister Will Be From AIADMK, Says BJP Leader CT Ravi.

The official list by the ECI shows that the total eligible voters in the state stands at 6.26 crore. Out of total 3.18 crore are women voters while 3.08 crore eligible voters are men. The number of transgender voters in the state stands at 7200. The number of women voters is more than men voters in the state. As per the 2011 Census, the sex ratio in the state stands at 996 which is higher and better than the gender gap between various other states in the country. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: Kamal Haasan Open for Alliance With Rajinikanth, Says 'Just a Phone Call Away...If Our Ideology Syncs.'

The EC has said that the electoral rolls will continue to be updated as the potential electors apply for inclusion of their names in the list. Every person above the age of 18 years as on January 1, 2021 and a resident of Tamil Nadu is eligible to cast the vote in the upcoming elections. People who fulfill the criteria can apply either by submitting Form 6 at the respective offices of the Electoral Registration Officers or online.

