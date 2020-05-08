Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami Allows Movie Post Production Work From May 11 Amid Lockdown

K Palaniswami (Photo Credit: PTI)

Chennai, May 8: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday said Chief Minister K. Palaniswami has ordered allowing organisations involved in film post production work to resume operations from May 11 with reduced staff.

In a statement, the government said for the past 50 days no work had been carried out due to Covid-19 lockdown, putting a question mark over the livelihood of many in the industry. Movie and television serial producers had requested the government to permit post production work.

Considering the request, the government has decided to allow post production works such as editing (maximum 5 workers), dubbing (5), computer and visual graphics (10-15), re-recording (5), sound design/ mixing (5) and digital intermediate (5). The production houses have to get the necessary permissions from the government for those to be deployed on post production work.