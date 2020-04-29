Tamil Nadu Gang Murder Anti-Social, Chops Off His Head in Front of 2-Year-Old Daughter & Takes it to Srirangam Police Station

Murder (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Tamil Nadu, April 29: In a piece of shocking news, a three-member gang murdered an antisocial in Srirangam on Tuesday by chopping off his head right in front of his two-year-old daughter. According to a Times of India report, the accused later went to the police and surrendered with the man's head. The deceased Chandru was involved in several criminal cases.

The gang came in the car and intercepted the victim who was riding a two-wheeler with his daughter. They attacked him with sharp weapons, including a machete and sword, but spared his daughter. As Chandru collapsed on the floor, they chopped off his head and went to the Srirangam police station and surrendered. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 42-Year-Old TV Actress Murders Ex-Boyfriend by Smashing His Head With a Log & Hammer.

Police said that enmity was the reason behind the murder. The cops took the young girl to a hospital as she was extremely shaken after the incident. In a similar incident of murder, a 42-year-old television actor beat her former boyfriend to death by smashing his head with a log and hammer at her sister's place. The woman reportedly murdered him after he insisted her on resuming the relationship. After committing the crime, the accused Devi went and surrendered before the police.