Chennai, January 31: Heated arguments broke out over construction of Kalaignar Pen Memorial at Marina beach on Tuesday. Ruckus prevailed at the scene and the efforts of district collector Amruta Jyothi to pacify the people also went in vain. Several supporters of DMK wanted the Pen Memorial to be erected while AIADMK, BJP, and others, including NTK of actor-politician Seeman, were opposed to it.

The 42-metre Pen Memorial is to be constructed 360 metres from the shoreline at a cost of Rs 80 crore. The proposed site falls under the CRZ- 1A, CRZ-II, and CRZ-IVA areas and the state government had given the green signal for the construction of the memorial. Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin Government Proposes Pen Monument in Chennai To Honour Muthuvel Karunanidhi’s Contribution to Tamil Literature.

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader and actor-turned-politician, Seeman, while speaking to media persons said, "If the Pen Memorial is erected in the sea, I will break it. If you (DMK) want to erect the Pen monument in memorial of Karunanidhi, then you do it at your party headquarters at Arivalayam." Udayanidhi Stalin, Son of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Likely To Join DMK Govt As Minister Soon, Say Sources.

Notably, the environmentalists had flagged the construction of Pen Memorial stating that Marina Beach has a high accretion rate or sand accumulation and the proposed memorial could further affect the coastline. The environmentalists and naturalists are of the opinion that the construction would affect the fish population also.

The Tamil Nadu government led by Karunanidhi's son, M.K. Stalin is already building a grand memorial to the late DMK patriarch, at his resting place near that of C.N. Annadurai, the first DMK Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

