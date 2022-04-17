Vellore, April 17: A Class XII girl student of a government school on Saturday strangled a 76-year-old woman, her neighbour, in Pollachi and made away with 21-sovereign gold from the woman’s house.

Police arrested the 17-year-old girl in the evening and recovered the stolen ornaments from her.

According to TOI, the victim, Nagalakshmi (76) was residing in Pollachi town with her son. Her daughter was residing with her family in the vicinity. On Saturday morning, the daughter visited the mother’s residence and found her dead. The gold jewellery worn by the deceased, which included chains, bangles, nose ring and earrings, were found to be missing, the sources said. However, no external injuries were found on the body. Delhi: 30-Year-Old Thief Regularly Flies to Hyderabad to Snatch Chains, Caught

Based on the complaint from her son, the Pollachi West police registered a case and commenced investigation based on the CCTV footage. Bangladeshi Teenager Swims Across Border to Buy His Favourite Chocolate From India, Arrested

In her statement to police, the girl said she murdered the elderly woman for jewellery as her parents who were daily wage labourers didn’t buy any gold ornaments to save for her wedding so far. They booked the girl under Sections 302, 392 and 397 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested her.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2022 10:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).