Chennai, August 4: A 41-year-old man, working as a welder in an industrial unit in Tamil Nadu's Vellore, was arrested for raping and impregnating his 13-year-old daughter, police said on Thursday. The man and his wife had separated eight years ago and his children -- a boy and a daughter -- had been living with him and his parents in Adukkambarai, Vellore.

Police said that the 13-year-old Class VIII student was admitted to Government Vellore Medical College Hospital where she delivered a baby boy. When hospital authorities questioned the girl, she told that she had been abused by her father since November 2021. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Daughter Repeatedly Over Past Few Months In Visakhapatnam; Arrested.

The hospital authorities immediately intimated the police who took the man into custody and on questioning he admitted to the crime. A case was registered under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and Section 5 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Abuses (Pocso) Act. He was arrested on Wednesday and produced before a Pocso court that remanded him to judicial custody.

Psychologist and retired Professor of Psychology, from a Government Medical College in Tamil Nadu, Dr Sulekha Beagum told IANS: "This is a high-end crime. Protector turning predator cannot be allowed and police should ensure that maximum punishment is meted out to him. He may be having some ill-conceived concepts on sex and that is the reason for such a behaviour."

