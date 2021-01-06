New Delhi, January 6: Tapan Misra, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist, who claimed that he was being poisoned by arsenic three years ago broke his silence on Wednesday and said the culprit is likely to be someone from inside the organisation. According to a tweet by ANI, Mishra said surely it was no work of a street thug but some sophisticated espionage agency inside our organisation, i.e. ISRO.

The ISRO scientist further added saying that someone definitely wanted to do some harm to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). He added saying that the only solution to put an end to such things is to catch the culprit and punish them and not provide security to 2,000 scientists. Misra had earlier served as Director of Ahmedabad-based Space Application Centre of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

On Tuesday, Misa alleged that he was poisoned more than three years ago with deadly arsenic trioxide. The official said that the incident took place on May 23, 2017, during a promotion interview at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru."Fatal dose was probably mixed" with chutney along with Dosa, in snacks after lunch, he said.

Misra is presently working as Senior Advisor at ISRO and is superannuating at the end of this month. After making the claims, Misra demanded the Government of India to investigate the incidents. He added saying that the motive appears to be espionage attack...to remove a scientist with critical contribution of very large military and commercial significance, like expertise in building Synthetic Aperture Radar," he alleged.

