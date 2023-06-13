Hyderabad, Jun 12: Observing that Telangana is at the top in the country across various development parameters, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said the state has surpassed Punjab in paddy production.

Addressing officials after inaugurating the new integrated district collectorate building at Gadwal, he said Telangana is number one in per capita income among big states in the country.

Telangana is also the number one in per capita power utilisation, in providing drinking water and open defecation free (ODF) Plus, he said.

The state is achieving rapid progress and governance is being carried out with a humane approach, Rao, also known as KCR, said. Telangana a Model State for Entire India in Women’s Welfare, Says BRS Working President KT Rama Rao.

The progress was achieved due to the efforts of public representatives and officials, he said, urging the authorities to continue the good work.

"Punjab is the first state where Green Revolution happened. They have the record in paddy production for the past 50 years. Today, Telangana reached number one place in paddy production by surpassing Punjab," he claimed.

"In the whole of India, paddy was cultivated in 94 lakh acres this summer. Out of that, 56.40 lakh acres was cultivated in Telangana alone. More than 50 per cent of (the total in) India," KCR said.

Besides agriculture and welfare, Telangana is also marching ahead in information technology and industrial sectors, he said.

Later, addressing a public meeting at Gadwal, he said the state government is taking care of all sections of society by implementing numerous welfare schemes. Telangana Formation Day 2023 Greetings & Wishes: Share These WhatsApp Status, Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS to Commemorate Telangana Day.

He also highlighted the progress and welfare schemes of his government, including irrigation projects, free power to farmers, 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme for farmers and 'Mission Bhagiratha' drinking water supply.

Earlier, people used to migrate for work from Gadwal and other places, but now, those from other states including from Kurnool in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Raichur in Karnataka, Bihar and Jharkhand are coming to Telangana for work, he asserted.

While there is 24x7 power supply in Telangana, it is not the case in neighbouring AP which is only 20 kilometres away (from Gadwal), Rao said.

Referring to Congress stance that it would scrap the BRS government's 'Dharani' integrated land records management system, he asked those among the audience who wanted the continuation of the database to raise their hands.

After the people gave the approval, the Chief Minister said the people should teach a lesson to the Congress.

He urged the gathering to safeguard the BRS if the welfare measures like uninterrupted power supply and Rythu Bandhu are to continue.