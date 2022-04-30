Thane, April 30: The Thane police recently arrested four persons for allegedly stealing silver utensils worth Rs 1.23 crore from a godown in Bhiwandi.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the alleged incident took place four days ago in one of the godowns located at Shubham Industrial Park in Kalwar, Bhiwandi. The accused were arrested on Thursday.

Police officials said that the thieves broke the shutter of the godown and fled with the silver utensils. Maharashtra: 32-Year-Old Man Arrested for Killing Self-Proclaimed Godman in Kalwa.

An officer from Bhiwandi Taluka police said, “There was no direct CCTV available to the particular godown. We looked at CCTV in nearby areas to get the details of the accused. Meanwhile, the watchman of another godown saw the accused but didn’t have any idea about their motive. He told us where the accused went.”

In the CCTV footage, cops also saw the number plate of a black and white car whose owner was traced to Paygao in Bhiwandi.

It was through him that the cops managed to arrest the four accused, who were identified as Mukesh Mhatre (33), Amar Govari (30), Vaibhav Khutade (24), and Suraj Dokafode (24).

