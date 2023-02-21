Thane, February 21: The Thane Municipal Corporation will work on removing the leakage of the main water channel that provides water to six different places from February 21 to February 24. Due to this supply of water will be disrupted in several parts of Thane for four days starting February 21 and only 50 percent water will be supplied.

According to a report in TOI, the corporation will adopt a zoning method of supply wherein select residential zones will be supplied water on rotational basis to mitigate any inconvenience for residents. Due to this water supply will be affected for at least 12 to 24 hours in each zone during these four days.

Areas Affected on February 21

Ghodbunder Road, Balkum, Bramhand, Dhokali, Kolshet, Manpada, Azad Nagar, Patlipada, Waghbil, Vijay Nagri, Kasarvadvali and Ovala Bhayanderpada from 9am to 9pm.

For the next 12 hours from 9pm, water supply to Gandhinagar, Surkar Pada, Unnati, Siddanchal, Jail, Saket, Ritu Park, Rustamji, Kalwa, Kharegaon, Atakoneshwar Nagar, Raghukul and some parts of Mumbra will remain shut off.

Areas Affected on February 22

Siddheshwar, Samtanagar, Dosti, Akriti, Johnson, Eternity will face cuts from 9am to 9pm while some parts of Gandhinagar, Unnati, Siddanchal, Jail, Saket, Ritu Park, Rustomjee, Kalwa, Kharegaon, Atakoneshwar Nagar, Raghukul, Mumbra will face cuts for the next 12 hours from 9pm.

It is important to note that the supply to Indiranagar, Lokmanya Nagar, Kisannagar, Srinagar, Shantinagar, Ramnagar, Rupadevipada, Savarkar Nagar, Dawlenagar, Ambewadi, Pereira Nagar, Sathe Nagar, Kailasnagar and Bhatwadi will be shut for 24 hours.

Areas Affected on February 23

Water supply will be stopped in the areas of Indiranagar, Lokmanya Nagar, Kisan Nagar, Srinagar, Shantinagar, Ramnagar, Rupadevipada, Savarkar Nagar, Dawlenagar, Ambewadi, Perera Nagar, Jhanjenagar, Sathe Nagar, Kailas Nagar, Bhatwadi

from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm, during these 24 hours. And from 9:00 pm to 9:00 am, in these twelve hours, water supply will be shut off in Siddheshwar, Samtanagar, Dosti, Akriti, Johnson, Eternity.

Areas Affected on February 24

The supply will be shut for 12 hours on Friday, February 24 at Siddheshwar, Samtanagar, Dosti, Akriti, Johnson, Eternity areas while Ghodbunder Road, Majivada, Balkum, Bramhand, Dhokali, Kolshet, Manpada, Azad Nagar, Patlipada, Waghbil, Vijay Nagri, Kasarvadvali and Owla Bhayanderpada areas will not get water for the next 12 hours starting 9pm.

After this shut down, water supply is likely to be at low pressure for a day or two until water supply returns to normal. Therefore, it has been appealed to the citizens to keep proper stock of water and cooperate with the Municipal Corporation.

