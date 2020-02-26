The Impact of Wildfires and Climate Change on Indoor Air Quality

Wildfires (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Climate change and climate-related events can have a drastic impact on indoor air quality. This is because pollutants in the air outside can find their way inside relatively easily. Attempting to minimize outdoor pollutants coming in by sealing the house as much as possible may lead to an increase in indoor contaminants to the detriment of air quality. In addition, climate-related events such as heavy rain, dust storms and wildfires can also lead to an increase in indoor air pollution. Rising temperatures and heat waves can result in wildfires which, besides posing an immediate threat to life and property, can also have an extremely harmful effect on air quality inside homes.

Depending on their size, a wildfire can pollute the air of houses thousands of miles away. This, coupled with the speed in which they can spread, makes them a major hazard. Consequently, even if you live far away from wildfire, you should take precautions to minimize your exposure to smoke. Besides causing a major increase in outdoor airborne particles, wildfires also release dangerous gases such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide and formaldehyde. Prolonged exposure to such pollutants can cause serious respiratory ailments, inflammation and eye and nose problems, with infants, the elderly and the infirm being particularly vulnerable. As smoke exposure can even result in hospitalization and death, it is vital that steps are taken to ensure that the air that you breathe is as uncontaminated as possible.

There are a number of things that you can do to reduce exposure to these harmful contaminants.

Apart from spending more time indoors and keeping doors and windows closed, the most useful step that households can take is investing in an air purifier with a particle filtration system. Since airborne particles are extremely prevalent during wildfires, it is important that an air purifier with a very effective particle filtration system is used. Fortunately, most modern air purifiers meet these requirements. Some air purifiers come with special filters that are able to deal with harmful gases and other contaminants found in smoke. They also have other filters to deal with the harmful gases and other contaminants found in the air indoors, so there are multiple benefits to owning one.

Apart from using an air purifier with particulate filtration, you should also attempt to reduce indoor smoke by reducing smoking, cooking, burning candles and other activities. You should also check for leaks in the walls and ceiling of the house which can cause outdoor air to come in unchecked. While keeping doors and windows closed may be effective in keeping wildfire pollutants out, it’s important to consider the safety and comfort of householders. Since wildfires occur in summer, you may have to invest in an air conditioner. Care should also be taken over the fact that, when a house is closed up, indoor air pollution can increase as there is no way for the pollutants to escape outside.

While wildfires represent a significant threat to human health, it is by no means the only climate-related event that can have an adverse impact on the air that you breathe. Dampness is another major contributor to indoor air contamination. Dampness inside homes can be caused by heavy rainfall and also by heavy humidity outside, resulting in high humidity indoor which, in turn, leads to an increase in mold, bacteria and dust mites. Damp building material can also release volatile organic compounds and other harmful contaminants.

These pollutants are a serious health risk as they are a leading cause of respiratory diseases such as asthma, bronchitis and pneumonia.

They can also lead to a significant worsening of symptoms in people already suffering from these ailments. In such instances, it is imperative that prompt action is taken to rid the home of mold and dampness. All visible mold should be removed using a mold remover and the walls and floors sealed against dampness. Check for leaking pipes which are a leading cause of indoor dampness. As mold spores cause respiratory illnesses, use a HEPA air purifier to remove these spores from the air indoors. Some air purifiers also include dehumidifiers which are a very useful in reducing humidity inside the home.

Another unhealthy byproduct of climate change has been the increase in ozone in the air.

As ozone is extremely harmful to human health, prolonged exposure to even small amounts can have an adverse impact on health, especially for children and the elderly. In such cases, you might consider buying an air purifier with an activated carbon filter which can absorb the ozone in the air. In drier climates, dust storms can pose their own health risks when dust particles enter homes. Since these particles contain a variety of harmful pollutants such as pollen, bacteria and fungi, they can cause allergies and other health problems. If this are a constant problem in your area, you should seal your home as much as possible and invest in a powerful air purifier.