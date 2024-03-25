Chennai, March 25: The Class 10 examination of Tamil Nadu State Board will commence on Tuesday and end on April 8 with the results scheduled for May 10.

A total of 9.38 lakh students will appear for the examination of which 9.10 lakh are from 12,616 schools; 28,827 students are taking the exam in individual capacity and 235 are jail inmates. Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin Slams PM Narendra Modi During Roadshow in Theni, Says ‘They Have Taken Away Our Language Rights’ (Watch Video).

The school education department in a statement said that there would be 4,107 examination centres and 48,700 teachers will be engaged as invigilators. To prevent exam malpractices 4,591 flying squads will also be on duty during the examination. Tamil Nadu To Establish Artificial Intelligence Mission for Leveraging AI Technology in Education, Employment, Industry, Research and Medicine.

Special monitoring teams have also been constituted under the chairmanship of District Collector. Principal Education officers and revenue department officials will also be part of these monitoring teams. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi wished success for the students

