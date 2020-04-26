Uddhav Thackeray Hails People For Not Celebrating Akshaya Tritiya Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Appeals to Muslims to Pray at Home During Ramzan

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo Credits: ANI/File)

Mumbai, April 26: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday thanks the people of state not to opt for celebrations for the auspicious festival of Akshaya Tritiya amid the coronavirus spread. Apart from this, the state CM also appealed to the people --belonging to Muslim community -- to pray at home during Ramzan.

Expressing his wishes to the people of the festive day, CM Thackeray said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Today is Akshaya Tritiya but there's no celebration, I'm thankful for that. I want to appeal that it's Ramzan but don't go out to pray. Everyone's asking where's God. God is in everyone who's serving us in these hard times - Police, Doctors, cleanliness workers & others." PM Narendra Modi Lauds Corona Warriors, Asks People to Wear Face Masks And Quit Spitting on Roads, Wishes Indians on Occasions of Akshaya Tritiya And Ramzan 2020.

Here's the ANI tweet:

Today is #AkshayaTritiya but there's no celebration, I'm thankful for that. I want to appeal that it's #Ramzan but don't go out to pray. Everyone's asking where's God. God is in everyone who's serving us in these hard times -Police, Doctors, cleanliness workers & others: Maha CM pic.twitter.com/Hy7SAay17C — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2020

Among other things, CM Uddhav Thakeray said, "I assure the migrant labourers that I am talking to the Centre and whatever is possible will be done soon. One thing is sure that trains are not starting because we don't want a crowd, otherwise, lockdown will be needed to be further extended." On the situation Maharashtra, he said, "We have 80% patients who are asymptomatic and 20% are there who have mild, serious or critical symptoms. We have to see how these people are also saved. Those who are hiding it and not getting tested, if you have symptoms please go and get tested." He also expressed his condolences for the two policemen who died due to coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi through his "Mann Ki Baat" programme, urged people to become "COVID warrior" and join fight against coronavirus. He expressed his wishes for both Akshaya Tritiya and Ramadan. As per the Union Health Ministry Data, 7628 people have been confirmed coronavirus positive, out of which 323 people have died. Meanwhile, 19868 active cases have been reported all across India, and 824 people have died due to COVID-19.