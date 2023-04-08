Prayagraj, April 8: Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday announced to double the reward on jailed gangster Atiq Ahmed's wife, Shaista Parveen, who is on the run in connection to Umesh Pal murder case. UP police have increased the reward amount from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000.

"A reward amount for the fugitive Shaista Parveen has been increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000, who is currently absconding," Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG), Law and Order said. Shaista recently submitted a bail application in the court and stated that she had been falsely implicated in the Umesh Pal Murder case. Atiq Ahmed’s Brother, Son and Others Continuously Fire Shots in Air At Wedding Ceremony, Viral Video Surfaces.

"The anticipatory bail application has also been rejected by the Allahabad District Court," ADG Kumar said. Atiq Ahmed and his family came under the scanner in the Umesh Pal murder case. On March 28, Mafia don-turned-politician, Atiq Ahmed was convicted by an MP-MLA court and sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment in the abduction case of now-deceased Umesh Pal.

Atiq Ahmed, who has over 100 cases against him over the last 43 years, has been convicted in the same case. 'Raat Kitni Bhi Kaali Ho Savere Zaroor Hota Hai': Prayagraj Police Raids Gangster Atiq Ahmed's Residence, Recovers Poster.

Umesh Pal and one of his two armed security escorts were shot dead in Prayagraj's Sulem Saray area on February 24. Several rounds were fired and bombs were hurled at Umesh and his gunners.

