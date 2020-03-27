Union Ministers to Submit Daily Report to PMO on Steps Being Taken to Curb COVID-19 Amid Lockdown in India

PM Modi addressing the nation | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 27: Union Ministers will have to submit a daily report to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on steps being taken to curb the spread of coronavirus during the lockdown period. The ministers will also have to mention about the measures that are being taken to quarantine people and also on the healthcare facilities, according to a Hindustan Times report.

This comes after Narendra Modi urged people to scale up their efforts to fight the spread of Covid-19 that has so far claimed 17 lives. In order to take stock of the situation, ministers in-charge of states have been assigned to monitor on a daily basis. For the larger states and those with a bigger population, two or more ministers have been assigned and they have to follow up with district magistrates (DMs) or district commissioners (DCs) on the ground situation on a daily basis. RBI Reduces Repo Rate by 75 Basis Points to 4.4%; Reverse Repo Rate Reduced by 90 Basis Points to 4% Amid COVID-19 Outbreak.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India jumped to 724 on Friday, the Health Ministry data showed. Among the total cases, there are 640 active COVID-19 cases in the country at present while 66 patients have been cured or discharged so far. The death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 17 in India as of March 27, 9.15 am. Over the last two days, a slew of measures was announced by the Centre and RBI to reduce the burden of COVID-19 impact on the common man and also on the economically weaker section of the society.