UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Asks Police to Remain Alert on Maha Shivratri 2020

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo Credits: IANS/File)

Lucknow, February 20: UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the state administration to remain vigilant during the 'Maha Shivratri' festival on Friday.

The chief minister, while addressing all divisional and district officials on Wednesday night through video conferencing, said that security of all Shiva temples and the 'kanwariyas' must be ensured.

He asked officials to remain alert for 'Shivratri' and maintain the same level of preparedness until Holi on March 10.

He said that 'kanwariyas' should be asked to move on the designated routes and additional police deployment should be made to ensure that there are no disputes. 'Shivratri', this year falls on Friday which is also a day for prayers for Muslims.