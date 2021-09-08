Pilibhit, September 8: A minor girl was confined in a cane field and gangraped by three men in Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place on September 4. Investigating the case, the police on Tuesday arrested two accused, identified as Jeeshan Ali and Baljeet Singh. Another suspect Balbeer Singh is absconding. A manhunt has been launched to nab him. UP Shocker: Woman Attacked Over Argument About Filling of Water from Public Tap in Shahjahanpur, Dies.

According a report by Times of India, the girl was taken away when she was on her way home along with her brother-in-law from a relative’s place in a vehicle. The accused came on a motorcycle and intercepted their vehicle. They allegedly dragged her into a cane field and gangraped her. The police said a case was registered on September 6 under sections 376D (gang rape) and 394 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code and appropriate sections of the POCSO Act. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Younger Brother Over 'Open Defecation' in His Field in Pilibhit District, Arrested.

Initially, the accused had not been identified. The only clue the cops had was the bike's registration number. "We inspected the crime scene after registering an FIR. The bike used by the accused belonged to Jeeshan Ali. Ali was arrested from the Sungadi area of Pilibhit," Pilibhit Superintendent of Police (SP) Dinesh P was quoted as saying.

"During the questioning, he disclosed the names of Baljeet Singh and Balbeer Singh, alias, Baba. Baljeet has been arrested, while Balbeer is absconding. Our teams are searching for him," the SP added. After their arrest, the two accused were sent to the Pilibhit district jail. Further investigation was underway. The victim's identity is not revealed as per the directives of the Supreme Court.

