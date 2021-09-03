Lucknow, September 3: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly attacked following a fight over filling up water from a public tap on August 30. The woman, who was admitted to the hospital, later died. The incident has been reported from Damolia village from Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Reports inform, that the deceased, identified as Ladeti Devi, had a clash with another woman called Rachna over using the public tap. Following this, Rachna's husband accompanied with three others attacked Devi.

Devi sustained grievous injuries in the attack and was rushed to the hospital. She died on Thursday morning, reported Times of India. The police has arrested three of the accused while one is on the run. The police had initially lodged a case for voluntarily causing hurt, intentional insult and criminal intimidation against the four accused. However, following Devi's death they added section 304, culpable homicide not amounting to murder to the case. UP Shocker: Man Shot Dead in Front of Father for Testifying Against Two Rape Accused in Kairana.

A case was registered at the Parour police station in this regard on August 30. The accused have been identified as Revari, Samarpal, Chedalal and Ajay Kumar. Circle officer (CO) Massa Singh was quoted by Times of India saying, "After the death of the victim, we have added IPC 304 [culpable homicide not amounting to murder] and three of them have been arrested and sent to jail on Thursday. We have deployed search teams for Ajay who is still absconding.” UP Shocker: 80-Year-Old Woman Raped by Drunk Relative in Budaun.

Another incident was reported from a Uttar Pradesh village a few days back. The body of a 55-year-old woman with injuries was found in a forest in Bidoli village of Shamli district in the state. The woman, identified as Shakuntala, was allegedly killed over a land dispute.

