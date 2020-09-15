Lucknow, September 15: In a bizarre incident, a patient's relatives in Uttar Pradesh forcibly took away an oxygen cylinder from a government hospital after the patient was referred to another hospital for treatment. Reports inform that the incident was reported from eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district government hospital on September 13. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the patient’s kin took away an oxygen cylinder from the district-run government hospital after the critically ill patient was referred to a hospital in Varanasi.

Giving details about the incident, the HT report quoted Ramesh Gupta, chief pharmacist at the healthcare facility, saying that a person named Ankit Singh, a resident of Kharauni village in Ballia, was admitted to the district hospital on September 12. He informed that a pharmacist and a ward boy were on duty and Singh received proper treatment. The next day, i.e on September 13, when Ankit's health condition deteriorated, he was referred to a hospital in Varanasi. UP Shocker: 6 Members of Family in Kannauj District Eat ‘Ganja Sabzi' Thinking It's Methi, Hospitalised.

However, Gupta alleged that Singh’s relatives forcibly took away the oxygen cylinder following which the chief medical superintendent of the hospital, was informed about the incident. The head of the hospital later informed the police alleging indiscretion following which a probe was initiated.

