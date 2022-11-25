Bulandshahr, Nov 25: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district by two boys, who also posted the picture of the incident on social media, police said on Friday.

According to a complaint by her brother at the Pahasu police station, the teenager was picked up by the boys on her way to school on Wednesday and taken to an unknown location. Rajasthan Horror: 20-Year-Old Deaf, Mute Woman Gang-Raped in Barmer, Probe Launched.

The suspects raped the teenager and put her photos on Facebook and Instagram. The girl was dropped near home in the evening later, her brother alleged. Uttar Pradesh: 12-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Sugarcane Field in Shahjahanpur, Probe Underway.

Prima facie, the boys and the girl know each other, Shikarpur circle officer Satyendra Singh said. A case has been registered and an investigation is on, the officer added.