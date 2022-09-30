Lucknow, 29 September: In a shocking incident, a farmer and his brother killed their father who was attempting to kill his ten-day-old granddaughter, police said on Friday. The brothers have been arrested. The incident took place in the Gosainganj area.

According to police, Ramesh Chandra Rawat, 50, was found dead in his house with his throat slit earlier this week. His sons Avadhesh (29) and Rajneesh (25), who live in another house nearby, lodged an FIR alleging that Ramesh was killed by a local due to past enmity. UP Shocker: Three Arrested in Killing of Elderly Astrologer Madhu Kapoor in Kanpur

However, during investigation, police found blood stains at Avadesh's house and started interrogating the family members. Ramesh's daughter Renu broke down and revealed that her brothers had killed their father.

Renu said that Ramesh was a habitual drinker and had a disliking towards girls. He was not happy with the birth of Avadhesh's daughter and they fought regularly at home. UP Shocker: Three Doctors of Kaili Hospital in Basti Booked for Gang Rape of Woman After Befriending Her on Social Media

On the day of the incident, the father had a fight with his sons and he tried to kill the granddaughter by strangling her. DCP South Zone, Rahul Raj, said that in a fit of rage, Avadhesh slit his father's throat.

