Kanpur, Sep 6: With the arrest of three persons, the Kanpur police on Tuesday claimed to have solved the murder case of astrologer Madhu Kapoor.

The driver of the victim's lawyer and his two friends were arrested for the murder carried out with the intention of robbery.

Joint Police Commissioner Anand Prakash Tiwari said that on February 13, Madhu Kapoor, an elderly woman living alone in her flat at Concorde Apartment in Kanpur's Swaroop Nagar, was murdered by miscreants.

Savitri, the victim's domestic help, was present in the house at the time of the incident. Jharkhand Horror: Three Women Beaten to Death Over ‘Witchcraft’ in Ranchi, Eight Arrested.

The culprits had tied her hands and feet and locked her in the bathroom. They then killed Madhu Kapoor and decamped with lakhs of rupees.

Based on CCTV footage, the police and the crime branch discovered that Kapoor's advocate, Sudhir Mehrotra, had visited her house.

Seeing the property worth crores and the lonely elderly woman, his driver Vipin, Gautam Valmiki and another person planned the murder.

The driver was the mastermind of the incident, but he did not go inside the apartment for fear that his identity would be revealed.

He gave instructions from outside and both his friends carried out the murder. They fled after looting jewellery and cash worth lakhs of rupees.

