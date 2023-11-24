Lucknow, November 24: In Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, five men were reportedly charged on Wednesday, November 22, for abusing a fifteen-year-old girl and attempting to strip her after breaking into her home. When the girl's brother, who is eighteen, tried to rescue her, the accused also beat him severely. On the orders of the Tehsil Diwas official, an FIR was filed against the males, who were all between the ages of 18 and 20. Tehsil Diwas is a day set aside by the Uttar Pradesh government to address public issues at the district level.

The incident took place November 15 in the evening, but the Sungarhi police station is said to have refused to file a formal complaint. The victim's brother made a complaint on November 18 at Tehsil Diwas, after which an FIR was filed. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Disturbing Video of Woman Stripped Pleading With Men for Her Clothes Goes Viral, Meerut Police Arrest Three Accused.

The complainant said that when the accused knocked on their door, his sister was assaulted, threatened, and half stripped. He raced to her aid upon hearing her cries, only to be struck in the head by an iron bar. He claimed that the accused kicked him viciously even after he fell.

He brought a written complaint to the police that day, but they sent him for a medical evaluation instead of filing a formal complaint. On November 17, the accused returned home with firearms in hand, feeling that the police would not intervene and that they would give him a lesson for approaching them. The complainant said they assaulted him and his sister and vandalised his residence. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Stripped, Assaulted by 11 Men in Agra After She Resists Eve-Teasing; FIR Registered.

The five accused, SHO Sanjeev Shukla said, were booked under sections of the Scheduled Caste and Tribes Act, IPC sections 147 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 354 (use of criminal force to a woman intending to outrage her modesty), 354 B (use of criminal force to a woman with intent to disrobe her), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 427 (committing mischief and thereby causing loss or damage to the amount of Rs 50 or upwards). However, the accused have not been arrested yet.

