US, Indian Agencies Coordinate for Donald Trump's Security During Taj Mahal Visit

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump (Photo Credits: ANI)

Agra, February 24: Ahead of US President's Donald Trump's visit to Taj Mahal here, US and Indian intelligence agencies have coordinated for the security of the American leader. Speaking to ANI, SP City Agra, Rohan P Botre said, "US President Donald Trump is going to visit Agra today. Forces have been deployed in the route as well as on roof-tops. There is proper coordination between the US' and Indian security agencies."

"The Taj Mahal area has been secured properly. There will be deployment of paramilitary forces in the Taj Mahal area and inside the monument. There is a deployment of civil force and CISF. Even NSG and ATS have also come here. So, proper arrangements have been made," the SP said. Donald Trump Agra Visit: Taj Mahal Entry to be Closed For Visitors at 11:30 Am Today in View of High Security Arrangements.

He urged the people not to fly any kind of drone at or near the Taj Mahal. "We have the capability to shoot them down," the SP added. Earlier today, Trump arrived in Ahmedabad on a maiden two-day visit to India. He is the seventh American President to visit the country.