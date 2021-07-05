Sambhal. July 5: A 22-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her in-laws’ place three days after her marriage. The incident took place on Saturday in Dugawar of Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district. The woman has been identified as Pravesh Kumari. The deceased’s family members alleged that she was murdered by the in-laws as they failed to meet the dowry demand. A case has been registered against six people including, Pravesh’s husband and mother-in-law. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the woman’s parents accused her in-laws were demanding dowry, including a four-wheeler and Rs 5 lakh in cash. They further alleged that her in-laws had given an injection of poison to their daughter. Bihar: Woman, Who Was Allegedly Killed by Husband For Dowry 4 years Ago, Returns Home Alive.

According to the deceased’s family, Pravesh’s in-laws informed them that she had fallen ill and was taken to a private hospital in the district as her condition deteriorated. However, they rejected the story and accused her in-laws of murdering their daughter. The FIR was filed against the six people under section 304B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Dowry Claims Life in Delhi, Pregnant Woman Hangs Self After Being Beaten, Harassed by Husband for Dowry.

“Based on the complaint filed by the family, an FIR has been registered against six people, including the woman’s husband, Sushil Kumar, father-in-law Ramautar, mother-in-law Khiulauni, brother-in-law Tinku, sister-in-law Sarita, and one more person,” reported the media house quoting Ranvir Singh, SHO of Asmoli police station as saying. The body has been sent for postmortem to know the exact cause of the death. Four people, including the deceased’s husband and mother-in-law have been detained for questioning.

