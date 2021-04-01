Kairana, April 1: Azeem Mansuri, who is just two feet tall, had been looking for a bride for five years. He had approached former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and even wrote to incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath seeking help to find him a partner for life. Recently, he contacted the Uttar Pradesh police to solve his "problem". His efforts are now bearing fruits. According to a report, 30-inch-tall Azeem Mansuri has received two proposals after his story became public. Hyderabad Women's College Bans Shorts, Sleeveless Dresses, Says 'Long Kurtis Will Fetch Good Marriage Proposals'.

The first proposal came from Ghaziabad where one Rehana Ansari has shown interest in Mansuri. "I would be happy to marry him," Rehana, who is about the same height as Mansuri, told TOI. Her father, Mohammad Iqbal said: "He is in distress and so are we. If this marriage is solemnised, both families would be glad." The family has approached Mansuri's relatives and is expecting positive response. Geeta, Deaf and Mute Girl Returned From Pakistan Gets 25 Marriage Proposals Shortlisted by MEA.

Mansuri received second proposal through WhatsApp. A video is going viral on social media in which a woman from Delhi says she is ready to tie the knot with Mansuri. "I want to say this to Azeem Mansuri. You are alone and I am alone. I live in Delhi and I want to marry you. I saw him in a video," says the woman in the video. She, however, did not identify herself.

The two proposals have made Mansuri more hopeful. "I think it is a sign from god. He has shown there is someone for me in this world. It is he who will bring her before me," he was quoted as saying. "My family is discussing which girl would be suitable for me. Hopefully, I will be married soon," he added.

Though Mansuri earns a handsome amount from his cosmetic shop, it was his height that held him back in his quest for a bride. The youngest of six siblings from a Kairana-based family, he has faced taunts and insults in school. He left school in class five and started assisting at the cosmetics store, owned by one of his brothers.

