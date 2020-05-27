Uttar Pradesh: 40-Year-Old Woman, Along With 3 Children, Jumps Before Train in Chandauli After Husband Accuses Her of Having Illicit Relation

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Varanasi, May 27: Amid the coronavirus pandemic, report of four people -- a woman, her two daughters and a son -- jumping before the train in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli district arrived on Tuesday evening. However, on investigation it was found that the 40-year old woman took the decision after her husband suspected that his wife was in an illicit relation.

According to the police, the 40-year woman, along with two daughters who were aged 20 and 16 and her son, jumped before the train on the railway track near Hinauta village on Tuesday. The incident was informed by a goods train driver. Police later identified them from their mobile phones, which were recovered from the spot. Maharashtra: 30-Year-old Woman and Her Two Sons Found Brutally Killed in Beed, Husband Detained.

Upon investigating further, police came to know the the woman's husband is a vegetable vendor and they used to often fight as her husband suspected her of being in an illicit relation. On Tuesday too, both of them had an altercation, following which the woman, along with her children, jumped before the train at around 6 pm.

Superintendent of Police Hemant Kutiyal said, as quoted by Hindustan Times, "All four have been identified as resident of Sudam Maidhi village. The initial probe revealed that the vegetable vendor suspected of having illicit relations with someone. They (husband and wife) were having strained relations." Meanwhile, police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and probing the matter further.