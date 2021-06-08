Shahjahanpur, June 8: In a shocking incident, a local trader, his wife and two children were found hanging inside their house in Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Akhilesh Gupta, his wife Reshu and two children. The 42-year-old businessman Gupta took the extreme step after suffering financial losses. Gupta was a wholesale supplier of medicines. Police have started investigation into the case. Rajasthan: Man, Woman Die by Suicide, Hang Themselves from Tree in Churu.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the local trader lent a high-interest loan from a moneylender named Avinash Vajpai. Gupta was regularly harassed by Vajpai for money. The police found a suicide note from the room where they found the businessman and his family members hanging. In the suicide note, Gupta had blamed Vajpai for the suicide.

An FIR has been registered against the moneylender. Gupta's father told the media house that his son was disturbed for the past few days. "We have sent the bodies for autopsy. A note left behind suggests that the family was regularly harassed by a money lender. An FIR has been registered against him on the complaint of Dr Ashok Gupta, the trader's father," reported TOI quoting Shahjahanpur SSP S Anand as saying. He further added that the police would arrest the money lender soon. Maharashtra: Married Man and Woman End Lives Over Extra-Marital Relationship in Latur.

According to the report, neighbours saw Reshu for the last time on Monday when she opened the door for a milkman. The neighbours managed to unlock the main door of the house as it remained shut till 1 pm. They found bodies of Gupta, Reshu and Children -Shivang and Abhjeeta hanging. The police team reached the spot after being informed by the neighbours. The police suspect that the couple might have consumed poison before hanging themselves. Gupta was from Bareilly but settled in Shahjahanpur.

